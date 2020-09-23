Pres. Trump: 200,000 virus deaths milestone ‘a shame’

WASHINGTON — Speaking to reporters at the White House, President Donald Trump said it was “a shame” the U.S. reached the grave milestone of 200,000 COVID-19-related deaths.

Pres. Trump also responded with his often repeated broadside that China was at fault for the pandemic and argument that the death toll could have been much worse.

“I think if we didn’t do it properly and do it right, you’d have 2.5 million deaths,” said Pres. Trump. He added that the United States is now “doing well” and “the stock market is up.”