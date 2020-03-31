Breaking News
Chemung County confirms 15 cases of COVID-19
Live Now
Gov Cuomo gives and update on COVID-19 in NYS

President Trump approves Pennsylvania Disaster Declaration

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — President Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and ordered Federal assistance to supplement Commonwealth and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by COVID-19.

The President’s action makes Federal funding available to Commonwealth and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures. These measures include direct Federal assistance, for all areas in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania impacted.

“The COVID-19 outbreak has taxed our commonwealth and our communities in ways that are almost incomprehensible,” said Governor Wolf. “I am calling on the President and the federal government to make available to us the assistance that will make a tangible difference in the lives of our friends and neighbors, and the dedicated public servants who are working in overdrive to support them.”

The major disaster declaration will provide the same emergency protective measures available under the nationwide emergency proclamation; the following Individual Assistance programs: Disaster Unemployment Assistance, Crisis Counseling, Community Disaster Loans and the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Program; and Statewide Hazard Mitigation.

This as 26 counties in Pennsylvania are under a stay-at-home order.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now