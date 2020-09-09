Previously unreported Hornell nursing home death announced

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has announced that it was made aware that a positive individual who was reported to be recovered by a Hornell-area nursing home had actually died prior to her reported recovery in June.

This nursing home, which was not disclosed, failed to report the death to Public Health. Harriet Taylor and Elderwood at Hornell both tell 18 News that the death is not connected to their facility.

18 News has reached out to Hornell Gardens but have not heard back at this time. At least 12 of the 32 nursing home deaths were connected to Hornell Gardens.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 44. The individual was a 77 year old female who died in a nursing home in the Hornell area; her death certificate indicates COVID-19 is a contributing cause of death.

The news comes one day after the county reported what it believed to be its 43rd COVID-19 death and its first since late May.

“We try to be completely transparent and open with the information we have regarding Steuben County COVID-19 cases and deaths,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Unfortunately in this case, we were not provided with complete information at the time. There are many rumors about how deaths are reported and what deaths are linked to COVID-19. We are clear that this individual was COVID-19 positive at the time of her death, had never tested negative, and had medical professionals cite COVID-19 as a contributing cause of death.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

