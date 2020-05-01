Rally to Free NY to take place Friday in downtown Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY – Organizers are hoping to attract between 50 and 100 like-minded individuals for a protest of coronavirus restrictions planned for downtown Binghamton Friday.

The Rally to Free New York is expected to take place in 8 or 9 different cities including at noon Friday outside Government Plaza on Hawley Street in downtown Binghamton.

Protestors say current bans on businesses opening and unnecessary travel violate the First Amendment right to assembly.

And they plan to exercise their right to free speech tomorrow with speakers and the singing of patriotic songs.

Organizer Chris Davis of Binghamton says it’s time for the government to allow people to make their own wise decisions on how to keep themselves safe.

“The curve has been flattened. The numbers are not what they thought they would be. Maybe the shutdown was justified, I don’t know, I’m not a medical professional. But I do know that at this point, I think it’s safe enough to go back to work,” says Davis.

Davis says he was inspired to set up this rally after attending a similar one last week in Albany.

He says participants are encouraged to dress in red, white and blue and to bring flags and signs.

Those who wish to stay in their vehicles, can participate in an Operation Gridlock vehicle parade that will circle downtown starting at noon.

Davis says drivers must obey traffic laws and make way for any emergency vehicles.