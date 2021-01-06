Red Cross partners with the NFL to fight blood shortage

CORNING, NY (WETM) – The national blood supply is critically low in the United States, and now the Red Cross has partnered with the NFL to boost donations.

Anyone who donates blood or platelets this January will be automatically entered to win two tickets to next year’s Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

From October, blood distributions to hospitals have increased by 250 percent, according to Regional Communications Director for the Red Cross, Katie Potter. This is largely due to the coronavirus. The Red Cross is hoping to bring in donors with a raffle to the big football game, but it is not only blood that they need.

“Right now, we are in the midst of a national shortage specifically of convalescent plasma products,” Potter said. “That is a special type of donation that is collected from someone who has had recovered from COVID 19, and so the plasma in their blood contains antibodies that may help someone else who is actively fighting the virus.”

Potter said that one convalescent plasma donation can go on to help up to four people who are actively fighting the virus.

“So in this time when everything is so uncertain, it’s a very unique and impactful way that those individuals can give back,” Potter said.

In addition to the tickets to the Super Bowl LVI, the winner with gain entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to Super Bowl Experience in Los Angeles, round-trip airfare, hotel accommodations (Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, 2022), plus a $500 gift card for expenses.

If you don’t win the tickets, they are also giving away a Game Day at Home package, including 65-inch television and a $500 gift card to put toward food and fun to one lucky winner.

For more information click here.