Red Cross urging people to make blood donations

(WETM)- The Red Cross is urging others to donate blood, platelets or plasma helping patients in need.

Covid-19 survivors are especially needed to address a shortage of what’s known as convalescent plasma. That’s when individuals have antibodies in their plasma which could help patients currently battling the virus. However, right now they are having a harder time than usual finding blood donators.

Sheila Sullivan, Senior Account Manager for the American Red Cross says, “winter’s difficult for us to begin with, between the impending weather holidays. We’re not the first thing on everyone’s plate, the pandemic has just added to that issue. And on top of that as a result of the pandemic. Even though some of our normal blood drive sites aren’t available for us to come in to do so it, it’s a myriad of different things but it definitely made it more difficult.”

Sullivan says the blood drive cancellation rate has tripled, but the American Red Cross has upgraded their covid protocols to help ensure the safety of the donators. Sullivan says, “we put precautions in place before you even walk through the blood drive. You have to have your temperature taken. We also have added existing questions to our form, regarding COVID. We also we test every single unit of, we draw for COVID antibodies, the antibodies will tell you, if COVID is present in the system.”



If you would like to sign up to donate you can call , 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or go to their website.