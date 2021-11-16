Religious exemptions against COVID-19 vaccine mandate end Monday for health care workers in NYS

A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Health care workers granted religious exemptions to New York State’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate have until Monday to get their first dose, or risk losing their jobs.

The New York State Department of Health sent notice to health care providers across the state Monday, saying employees must have “documentation of either a first dose COVID-19 vaccination or a valid medical exemption” to continue working unvaccinated.

UR Medicine told employees exceptions could be made for remote workers, but not for those who work in “direct clinical roles.” Rochester Regional Health did not return a request for comment.

When the mandate was first issued, 17 healthcare professionals filed a lawsuit against the state because it did not include the option of a religious exemption. A federal judge in Utica ruled in favor of the mandate last month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

URMC statement