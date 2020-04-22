Rensselaer County reports one new death in daily coronavirus update

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In its Tuesday coronavirus update, County Executive Steven F. McLaughlin and Department of Health Director Mary Fran Wachunas reported one new coronavirus-related death: a 99-year-old man from East Greenbush. This brings the total in the County to nine. This patient had not been tested but was confirmed as positive after his death.

The County also saw 14 cases cleared for recovery, bringing the total number of recoveries to 82.

Rensselaer County has had 202 positive tests for the coronavirus among its residents since the outbreak began. Of those, there are 12 residents now in the hospital, with three are currently in the ICU. Wachunas says the County understand that there have been many more than 202 cases, but the numbers are inaccurate until testing is scaled up.

Besides the deceased East Greenbush community member, there have been five new diagnoses since Monday. The new cases include:

A 51-year-old Troy woman

An 86-year-old East Greenbush man

A 55-year-old Poestenkill man

A 63-year-old Troy woman

A74-year-old Troy man

There are 390 residents in quarantine.

McLaughlin and Wachunas also addressed the Diamond Hill adult care facility, where there are 16 positive residents and have been 4 deaths. The home is privately licensed with the state and not administered or operated in connection with the County, and there had been no state requirement for their workers to wear N95 masks. The County is trying to fix that situation by providing amply personal protective gear and increase testing at Diamond Hill.

There are still no testing sites in Albany. The County recommends contacting the governor’s office via email or phone at (518) 474-8390 to lobby for more local testing sites. They also recommended lobbying to open public spaces and to allow camping, citing the recent reopening of golf courses. They were closed until golfers provided feedback, and the governor reconsidered, McLaughlin says.

Wachunas says that they can tell from contact tracing lists that people have let their guards down since Easter. The leaders warn that reopening businesses and public agencies will rely on being more vigilant, not less, about social distancing.

You can sign up to volunteer at the Department of Health by calling (518) 270-2655.