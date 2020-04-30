Rensselaer County reports two deaths, large jump in coronavirus cases as testing expands

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials from Rensselaer County say they have two new deaths to report, one of whom was a 71-year-old woman from the Diamond Hill adult care facility in Schaghticoke. The other woman was 65, from Troy. This brings the total deaths in the County to 18, with 11 of those in Diamond Hill.

There are 21 cases of coronavirus infections newly confirmed in the County since Tuesday. Health Director Mary Fran Wachunas says this jump is owed to increased testing. New confirmed positive cases include:

A34-year-old Berlin man

A 23-year-old North Greenbush man

A 33-year-old Troy woman

A 65-year-old Sand Lake woman

A 74-year-old Troy woman

A 32-year-old East Greenbush woman

A 48-year-old East Greenbush woman

A 42-year-old Rensselaer woman

A 52-year-old Schodack woman

A 40-year-old North Greenbush woman

A 16-year-old Brunswick girl

A 64-year-old Brunswick woman

A 28-year-old North Greenbush woman

A 27-year-old Sand Lake woman

A 65-year-old Brunswick man

A 64-year-old Brunswick man

A 25-year-old Rensselaer woman

A 35-year-old Troy man

A 26-year-old Rensselaer woman

A 65-year-old Schodack woman

A 43-year-old Schodack woman

The total positive cases in the County since the outbreak began is 294, with 153 recoveries so far. There are 10 individuals in the hospital, two in ICU, and over 600 in quarantine.

McLaughlin and Wachunas addressed the mask giveaways happening throughout the county on Wednesday. “Schodack is mobbed like Woodstock,” said an off-camera aid. McLaughlin repeatedly apologized for not anticipating the huge response, and Wachunas said they assumed most people already had secured masks through other means.

The County is likely to burn through their stock—upwards of 50,000 masks—within the span of a few hours.

McLaughlin also addressed guidelines and regulations affecting camping and campgrounds, which has been a recurring issue at the County’s daily press conferences. He said there is a lot of misinformation on social media about camping facilities, and that there are conflicts between higher-level state agencies that don’t have anything to do with any directives from Rensselaer County. McLaughlin said they are meeting with officials soon to discuss campgrounds, and asks for further patience from camping enthusiasts.