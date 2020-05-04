Rensselaer County reports two new deaths at senior care centers in Sunday coronavirus update

Coronavirus

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With two new deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rensselaer County reports on Sunday that it has lost 23 residents in total.

The two deaths reported on Sunday are an 85-year-old man who lived at the Diamond Hill adult care facility in Schaghticoke, and a 95-year old man residing at the Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center in Troy. All told, 14 of the County’s 23 coronavirus deaths were Diamond Hill Residents.

The positive test results for 85-year-old was confirmed after his death. There are also nine other new positive cases of coronavirus in Rensselaer County:

  • A 54-year-old Troy woman
  • A 42-year-old Troy woman
  • A 23-year-old Troy man
  • A 26-year-old Stephentown man
  • A 23-year-old Troy woman
  • A 25-year-old Rensselaer woman
  • A 61-year-old Troy woman
  • A 20-year-old Troy woman
  • A 22-year-old Troy woman

The county did not report any new recovery numbers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now