Reopen Rochester demonstration in downtown coincides with similar rallies throughout New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As part of a statewide movement to reopen New York, protesters gathered outside the Monroe County office building in downtown Rochester Friday in an attempt to garner attention to reopen the region.

The Rochester demonstration coincided with other similar events held Friday throughout New York.

A “Reopen Albany” demonstration took place outside the New York State Capitol while Gov. Cuomo was delivering his daily COVID-19 briefing.

A similar protest happened Friday outside City Hall in Syracuse.

Earlier this week, about a dozen “Reopen Rochester” protesters gathered Monday outside the Pittsford Wegmans. They said they want Upstate New York to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A similar, but smaller demonstration took place last Friday at the Liberty Pole in downtown Rochester.