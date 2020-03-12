Report: Second Utah Jazz player tests positive for COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Another Utah Jazz player has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from ESPN.

On Wednesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz were supposed to go head-to-head at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

However, the game was postponed shortly before tip-off. Shortly after the postponement, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert received a presumptive positive result for coronavirus.

Gobert never entered the Peake, and was reportedly at a hotel during the game.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski with ESPN, Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell is another player who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Wojnarowski says players on the team said Gobert “had been careless in the locker room, touching other players and their belongings.”