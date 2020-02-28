Reports: Wilkes-Barre native has coronavirus

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WHTM) — According to CNN affiliate WNEP, a Wilkes-Barre native is fighting for his life after he contracted coronavirus while vacationing in Japan.

Luzerne County community members say Dan Fisher is currently on life support in Japan. Friends of Fisher say he and his wife were on a cruise ship when they became sick a few weeks ago.

A friend of Fisher, Fred Nicholas, says he was told Dan was being tested for coronavirus on February 3 but hasn’t heard from him since according to WNEP. Friends also say Dan left the area after graduating from Coughlin in 1975 but they keep in touch on social media.

More information was shared on a community Facebook page.

“Rich Zawatsky said that him and his wife were tested positive and that they were in a hospital in Japan and that he was on life support, which I was shocked,” said Nicholas.

Now all of the Dan’s friends in his hometown of Wilkes-Barre can do is wait, pray and hope for the best.

“I’m saying prayers, I’m hoping he’s going to pull through this, it’s just tragic, very tragic,” said Nicholas.

WNEP reports friends of Dan Fisher learned about his condition through his wife.

At this time, there have been no updates about the couple as they remain in Japan being treated for the coronavirus.