Residents, staff in Elderwood at Hornell test positive for COVID-19

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – An undisclosed number of residents and three staff members at Elderwood at Hornell, a nursing facility in the city, have tested positive for COVID-19, a company spokesperson tells 18 News.

The residents are currently in isolation at the facility. Due to healthcare privacy laws, Elderwood is unable to comment on the identity of the residents or staff members or their present health conditions. All staff have been following strict infection control processes and all appropriate guidance from the CDC and the New York State Department of Health. These precautions will help us mitigate further risk of transmission of the virus within the facility. All residents are being closely monitored, preestablished clinical protocols and staff continue to be screened for symptoms before beginning each shift. Elderwood officials have contacted residents’ families to inform them of the confirmed diagnoses and the measures in place to prevent the spread of the virus. Our focus remains on the health and safety of our residents and staff. Residents or staff who display symptoms will be tested for COVID-19 under the direction of state and local health officials.

On March 11 Elderwood implemented visitor restrictions at all of their nursing facilities in four states. At the time of that announcement, the company reported no cases of COVID-19.

Hornell Mayor John Buckley told 18 News that two of Steuben County’s recent COVID-19-related deaths, a 78 year old female who died at a nursing home, and the other was a 90 year old male who died while hospitalized, were believed to be residents of Hornell Gardens.

18 News has reached out to Hornell Gardens, but they declined to comment on the issue.

An obituary published in the Elmira Star-Gazette identified 89-year-old Barbara Perry as the first known COVID-19 fatality in the Twin Tiers. It’s unknown at this time whether Perry resided in a nursing facility at the time of her death.

As of 3:50 p.m. on April 6 there are 73 cases of COVID-19 in Steuben County, 33 of which are in the Hornell area.

18 News will have more on this story as information becomes available.