RIT to begin random COVID-19 testing

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Beginning on Monday, the Rochester Institute of Technology will randomly select students to test for COVID-19.

“If you are selected for surveillance testing, you will receive an email notification to your RIT email address with instructions for completing a self-administered COVID-19 test. RIT will cover the cost of the test,” a statement on the school’s website reads.

Last week, university officials said more than 12,000 COVID-19 tests were submitted by students, and of those tests, 60 students tested positive — about 0.5%.

RIT officials said no students will be allowed on campus without completing all pre-arrival COVID-19 requirements and receiving a negative COVID-19 test.

