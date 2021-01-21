Rite-Aid expands eligibility for free COVID testing to include people ages 4+

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WIVB) — Rite-Aid is expanding its free COVID-19 testing eligibility to include people as young as four years old.

The announcement came Thursday morning. On Friday, another change will take effect. Rite-Aid will add 60 additional drive-through testing sites across the country.

All of the sites will operate on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Symptoms are not required to get a test, but patients must pre-register at this site.

MORE | Find testing sites in New York here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now