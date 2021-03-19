Rite Aid extends COVID-19 priority scheduling for Pennsylvania school workers

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Shown is a sign outside a Rite-Aid pharmacy in Steelton, Pa., Friday, March 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Rite Aid announced on Thursday that the company has extended the priority COVID-19 vaccine scheduling period for teachers, school staff and childcare providers.

The goal in mind is to help ensure these groups are vaccinated during March. The initiative is in accordance with a directive from the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and President Biden’s Administration.

In a continued effort to protect school communities, the scheduling of select COVID-19 vaccine appointments will be available exclusively to qualifying educators, school staff and licensed childcare program staff on the following dates:

  • Friday, March 19th
  • Saturday, March 20th
  • Friday, March 26th
  • Saturday, March 27th

Those that are eligible can access the Rite Aid scheduling tool to make their appointment by clicking here.

