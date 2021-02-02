Rolling out next week, pharmacies to receive COVID-19 vaccine

(NEWS10) — The COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available at select retail pharmacies for those eligible. The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination is collaborating with the federal government, states and territories across the country, as well as 21 national pharmacy partners to help increase access to the vaccine.

The rollout is said to begin next week. According to The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) website, the rollout will happen incrementally as more doses become available with the eventual goal of expanding to over 400,000 pharmacies.

New York State Locations (excludes NYC):