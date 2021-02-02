Rolling out next week, pharmacies to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Getty Images)

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

(NEWS10) — The COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available at select retail pharmacies for those eligible. The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination is collaborating with the federal government, states and territories across the country, as well as 21 national pharmacy partners to help increase access to the vaccine.

The rollout is said to begin next week. According to The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) website, the rollout will happen incrementally as more doses become available with the eventual goal of expanding to over 400,000 pharmacies.

New York State Locations (excludes NYC):

  • CVS Pharmacies
  • Walgreens
  • Retail Business Services, LLC (Operates Hannaford)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now