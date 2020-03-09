RPI/Harvard men’s hockey quarterfinalists will play without spectators

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute announced Sunday that the upcoming men’s hockey quarterfinal series against Harvard from March 13 to 15 will not be open to fans.

The game, at Houston Field House in Troy, will be conducted without spectators, a result of protocols to prevent COVID-19 from spreading within the community.

We understand and respect RPI’s decision to conduct the men’s quarterfinals series versus Harvard with the caveat that fans and/or visitors will be prohibited from attending the contests. Statement from ECAC

The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ in the U.S. and via Stretch Internet internationally. It will also be broadcast over the radio at WRPI, 91.5 FM.