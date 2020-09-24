Rye Bar closing for two weeks due to local COVID-19 spike

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Rye Bar and Restaurant will be closing for two weeks “due to the spike in COVID cases.”

Rye Bar joins several other restaurants that have either closed or moved to take-out only this week as cases in Chemung County continue to rise.

On Thursday, Chemung County reported 11 new cases, giving them 72 active with 271 in quarantine.

