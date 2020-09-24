Rye Bar closing for two weeks due to local COVID-19 spike

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Rye Bar and Restaurant will be closing for two weeks “due to the spike in COVID cases.”

Hi Everyone! The electrical issue has been resolved (yay)! We have made the decision to close for the next two weeks due… Posted by Rye Bar and Restaurant on Thursday, September 24, 2020

Rye Bar joins several other restaurants that have either closed or moved to take-out only this week as cases in Chemung County continue to rise.

On Thursday, Chemung County reported 11 new cases, giving them 72 active with 271 in quarantine.