Saratoga County reports one new death in daily coronavirus update

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services confirmed the county’s tenth death from COVID-19 on Sunday: a 67-year-old woman from Malta.

Saratoga last reported 122 recoveries as of Tuesday. A County spokesperson says they plan on updating recovery numbers once a week, as it is a difficult number to track.

As of Sunday, there have been 269 positive coronavirus tests in Saratoga County since the outbreak began, and 11 of those individuals are currently hospitalized.