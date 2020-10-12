Sayre Area School District closed Monday after positive COVID-19 case

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – The Sayre Area School District is closed on Monday due to a positive COVID-19 case involving an elementary school staff member.

The school confirmed the closing in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Parents were notified of the positive test in a letter sent by the Superintendent.

Good Afternoon,

Earlier today, the SASD Administration was notified that a member of our elementary staff tested positive for COVID-19. The Pennsylvania Department of Health will conduct contact tracing and notify any individuals that need to quarantine. We will continue to work closely with the PA Department of Health and will update our school family with any new developments. In the meantime, based on the information that has been provided to us by the staff member, along with the documentation maintained by the staff member of their schedule and whom they were in contact with, we will be able to provide the Department of Health with solid information.

The following steps are being taken:

· Staff members and/or students needing to quarantine will be notified by the PA Department of Health (DOH).

· The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 will remain home until released by a medical professional or by the DOH.

· We will be in contact about school on Monday for our students.

· The custodial and maintenance team will continue to clean and sanitize our facilities.

The health, safety, and well-being of our school family remains our top priority. Please continue to wear a face covering, practice frequent hand washing, and physical distancing.

I know that this news is concerning. Please understand that we have prepared for this and the appropriate steps are being taken by SASD staff and supporting agencies. We will continuously assess the situation, maintain contact with the PA Department of Health, the Rapid Response Team, and keep our school community updated as we receive guidance and additional information. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact your building principal.

Thank you for your continued support through this difficult time and your continued commitment to the health and safety of our school community. Our thoughts and prayers for a full recovery are with our staff member.

Respectfully,

Jill Daloisio, Superintendent