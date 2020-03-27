Sayre Area SD SRO who handed out meals diagnosed with COVID-19

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – A School Resource Officer in the Sayre Area School District has been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a letter sent out by the district.

The district says on Friday, March 20 the officer assisted in handing out meals to students from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the high school, but did not exhibit symptoms at the time.

Sayre Area School District Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio says the district is in contact with the health department and that they believe the officer did not come into contact with students while stick.

The district will continue to serve meals to students affected by the pandemic.

According to the Pennsylvania Health Department, there are two confirmed cases in Bradford County.