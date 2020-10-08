Schenectady mayor quarantining after Syracuse event

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to his office, Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy is under quarantine following potential exposure to COVID-19 at an event in Syracuse.

McCarthy announced that he is awaiting testing after being in contact with Binghamton Mayor Rich David at the event on Wednesday. Mayor David has since been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

“Yesterday morning, I attended a press conference with Mayor David at Syracuse City Hall ahead of our NYCOM Executive Committee Meeting. I will continue duties as Mayor while under quarantine and awaiting testing under the direction of Schenectady County Health Department.”

McCarthy is the second mayor from the Capital Region to announce quarantine. Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, who attended the same event at Syracuse City Hall, is undergoing the same process.