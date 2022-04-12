(WETM) — The CDC updated its COVID Community levels map on April 7, now listing Schuyler and Bradford Counties as “medium risk.”

Per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website, “Medium Risk” is the middle of three tiers. People in a Medium Risk county are asked to talk to their healthcare provider about whether they should wear a mask and take other precautions if they are at high risk for severe illness, the CDC says.

The rest of the Twin Tiers counties remain at Low Risk. The CDC guidance for all counties is to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if you show any symptoms.

High-risk counties require a mask indoors, according to the CDC.