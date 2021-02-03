Schuyler County COVID-19 vaccine clinic rescheduled due to weather

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Schuyler Hospital are being rescheduled due to inclement weather.

Appointments that were scheduled for today have been rescheduled to Friday at the same time and location.

“Due to the weather, we have to reschedule today’s COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic” Schuyler County Public Health Director Deborah Minor stated. “If you had an appointment scheduled with us for today, your appointment has been rescheduled to this Friday, February 5th, at the same time and location as your original appointment.”