Schuyler County COVID-19 vaccine clinic rescheduled due to weather

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Schuyler Hospital are being rescheduled due to inclement weather.

Appointments that were scheduled for today have been rescheduled to Friday at the same time and location.

“Due to the weather, we have to reschedule today’s COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic” Schuyler County Public Health Director Deborah Minor stated. “If you had an appointment scheduled with us for today, your appointment has been rescheduled to this Friday, February 5th, at the same time and location as your original appointment.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now