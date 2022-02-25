Schuyler County distributing more at-home tests, masks

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler County will once again be distributing at-home COVID-19 test kits and masks to residents.

County Administrator Fonda Chronis announced the distribution on February 25. At-home rapid tests and N95 masks will be distributed on March 2, 2022 at the Town Hall in the Town of Reading. The distribution will run from 10 a.m. to noon.

The distribution comes as New York continues to see a decline in COVID cases and deaths. On February 25, Governor Hochul reported that the State’s 7-day case count was down another 33%. Additionally, the 7-day hospitalizations were down 25%.