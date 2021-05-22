Schuyler County holds upcoming walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics

alk-in Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics in Schuyler County May 29 and June 1

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WETM) – Neighbors in Schuyler County will have the chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine without making an appointment later this month.

The county’s Public Health is holding two upcoming walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM at Watkins Glen Community Center

Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 04:00 PM – 06:00 PM at Bradford Central School District





“The single-dose Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine will be provided at these clinics,” said Public Health Specialist Deborah Dalmat. “Adults 18 and older are currently eligible to get this vaccine.”

More information on our website at SchuylerCounty.US/PublicHealth.