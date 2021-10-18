Schuyler County Public Health holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics, drug drop off event

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler County Public Health will be holding COVID vaccine clinics this Thursday and Friday at the Watkins Glen Community Center.
All three vaccine choices will be available and are provided at no cost.
- Thursday, October 21, from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM at the Watkins Glen Community Center – Walk in ONLY
- Friday, October 22, from 9:00 AM – Noon at the Watkins Glen Community Center – Walk in or click here if you would like to register
Community members can also dispose of unwanted Rx drugs at the drop box at the clinic.