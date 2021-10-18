Schuyler County Public Health holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics, drug drop off event

FILE – In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site setup in Philadelphia. Religious objections, once used only sparingly around the country to get exempted from various required vaccines, are becoming a much more widely used loophole against the COVID-19 shot. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler County Public Health will be holding COVID vaccine clinics this Thursday and Friday at the Watkins Glen Community Center.

All three vaccine choices will be available and are provided at no cost.

Thursday, October 21, from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM at the Watkins Glen Community Center – Walk in ONLY

– Walk in ONLY Friday, October 22, from 9:00 AM – Noon at the Watkins Glen Community Center – Walk in or click here if you would like to register

Community members can also dispose of unwanted Rx drugs at the drop box at the clinic.