Schuyler County reports 11th COVID-19 death

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler County Public Health Department has reported its first COVID-19 death of 2021 and the 11th since the pandemic began, a woman in her 90s.

The county did not provide any additional information regarding the patient’s hometown or if she lived in a long-term care facility.

Schuyler County reported its first COVID-19 deaths in mid-October and had more than half of their deaths reported in December.

On Thursday the county also reported eight new cases with 13 hospitalizations and 41 active cases.

