Schuyler County reports 20th COVID-19 death

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler County Public Health Department has reported the county’s 20th COVID-19 death, a man in his 70s, and the second COVID-19 death this week.

The announcement comes hours after the Schuyler County community held a ceremony honoring those lost in the community during the pandemic.

Schuyler County currently has 114 active cases and has reported 2,207 cases since the pandemic began last spring. The county has a seven-day rolling average of 8.2 percent positive test cases and the majority of the county’s cases have come in the Watkins Glen/Dix region.

According to the county, more than 10,000 residents, or 58.5 percent, have received the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 63 percent of Schuyler County’s active cases had not received a COVID-19 vaccine.