Schuyler County reports 5th COVID-19 death, 7-day rolling average at 4.5%

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler County has reported its fifth COVID-19 death and the second in as many days.

According to the Schuyler County Public Health Department, the victim was a man in his 60s.

Schuyler County now has five new cases with 28 active cases and 286 recoveries since the pandemic began earlier this year.

While the county’s daily positive rate for Tuesday was 1.8%, their 7 day rolling average is 4.5%. If that number is sustained over several weeks, the county risks entering into one of the Governor’s closure zones.