Schuyler County reports COVID-19 death for the third straight day

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler County has now reported a COVID-19 death for the third consecutive day.

The county’s eighth COVID-19 related death was a female in her 90s, according to the Schuyler County Public Health Department.

The county did not release any additional information regarding the woman’s location or if she resided in a nursing home/adult care facility.

The county reported its first two COVID-19 deaths in mid-October and has reported five in December. Four of the county’s deaths have been men and all of the cases have been in patients between 60 and 99-years-old.

On Wednesday Schuyler County also reported nine new cases of the virus with 34 active cases, four hospitalizations, and 368 recoveries.