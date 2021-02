SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler County has reported its 12th COVID-19 death and only their second of 2021.

The county did not provide any additional information on the patient’s age, gender, or location.

Schuyler County reported its first COVID-19 death in October and saw half of their fatalities come in December.

On Monday the county also reported 10 new cases with 28 active and 10 hospitalized.