Schuyler County reports first COVID-19 case in over a month

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler County has reported its first COVID-19 case in over one month.

The county reported its 10th case, an asymptomatic individual, on Tuesday afternoon after their first nine all recovered from the virus. Ten people in the county are also in a mandated quarantine or isolation and 640 people have tested negative.

Schuyler County did not report where the newest case was or the age of the patient. So far cases in Schuyler County have included residents as early as their 20s to those in their 70s.

While this may seem bad, it is good that these cases are being identified. It allows us to place individuals who test positive into isolation and put their contacts in quarantine to stop the spread of the virus.

Schuyler County Public Health Department

The county is part of the Southern Tier region and borders the Finger Lakes region, both of which received approval from Governor Cuomo to begin reopening on May 15.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now