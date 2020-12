SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler County has reported its fourth COVID-19 death, a woman in her 70’s.

We are deeply saddened to report the passing of a fourth community member who had tested positive for COVID-19. Schuyler County Public Health Department

Schuyler County reported its first COVID-19 death on Oct. 19 and had not reported a COVID-19 death since Oct. 28.

The county also reported three new cases with 315 total cases, 31 active, five hospitalized, and 280 recovered.