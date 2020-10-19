Schuyler County reports its first COVID-19 deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler County has reported its first COVID-19 deaths, a female in her 70s and a man in his 80s who lived in the same household.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of two of our community members,” said Deborah Minor, Schuyler County Public Health Director. “We send our heartfelt condolences to their family, friends, and loved ones.”

“COVID-19 cases are increasing rapidly in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions.” Director Minor cautioned. “While many people who are infected with COVID-19 have mild illness, this disease can be devastating for others. We all have the power to protect each other and our community – wear a mask whenever you are spending time with people you don’t live with – including extended family or friends – and limit how many different people you are spending time with.”

“We mourn the loss of two of our citizens whose lives were cut short by this horrific disease,” said County Administrator Tim O’Hearn. “The family is in our thoughts and prayers.”

O’Hearn added, “It is imperative that our residents and businesses take heed of the severity of this outbreak, and employ appropriate measures to protect themselves and others.”

On Monday Schuyler County reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 with 25 active cases and 65 recoveries.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now