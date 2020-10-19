Schuyler County reports its first COVID-19 deaths

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler County has reported its first COVID-19 deaths, a female in her 70s and a man in his 80s who lived in the same household.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of two of our community members,” said Deborah Minor, Schuyler County Public Health Director. “We send our heartfelt condolences to their family, friends, and loved ones.”

“COVID-19 cases are increasing rapidly in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions.” Director Minor cautioned. “While many people who are infected with COVID-19 have mild illness, this disease can be devastating for others. We all have the power to protect each other and our community – wear a mask whenever you are spending time with people you don’t live with – including extended family or friends – and limit how many different people you are spending time with.”

“We mourn the loss of two of our citizens whose lives were cut short by this horrific disease,” said County Administrator Tim O’Hearn. “The family is in our thoughts and prayers.”

O’Hearn added, “It is imperative that our residents and businesses take heed of the severity of this outbreak, and employ appropriate measures to protect themselves and others.”

On Monday Schuyler County reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 with 25 active cases and 65 recoveries.