Schuyler County reports seventh COVID-19 death

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler County has reported a COVID-19 death for the second consecutive day. The county’s seventh death was a woman in her 80s, according to the Schuyler County Public Health Department.

The county did not release any additional information regarding the woman’s location or if she resided in a nursing home/adult care facility.

The county reported its first two COVID-19 deaths in mid-October and has reported four in December. Four of the county’s deaths have been men and all of the cases have been in patients between 60 and 89-years-old.

On Wednesday Schuyler County also reported four new cases of the virus with 32 active cases, five hospitalizations, and 362 recoveries.