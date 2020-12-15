Schuyler County reports sixth COVID-19 death

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler County has reported its sixth COVID-19 death, a male resident in his 70s.

The county did not release any additional information regarding the man’s location or if he resided in a nursing home/adult care facility.

The county reported its first two COVID-19 deaths in mid-October and has reported three in December. Four of the county’s deaths have been men and all of the cases have been in patients between 60 and 89-years-old.

Schuyler County also reported six new cases of the virus with 32 active cases, three hospitalizations, and 359 recoveries.