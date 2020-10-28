Schuyler County reports third COVID-19 death

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler County Public Health Department has reported a third COVID-19 death.

It is with heavy hearts that we are reporting the death of another community member due to COVID-19. The individual was a male in his 70s. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends, and loved ones.

The county reported its first COVID-19 deaths, a female in her 70s and a man in his 80s who lived in the same household, on Oct. 19.

The county also announced five new cases of COVID-19 with 28 active cases, 95 recoveries, and one person hospitalized.

