Schuyler County reports travel-related COVID-19 case, sixth travel case in the region on Wednesday

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler County has reported the region’s sixth travel-related COVID-19 case on Wednesday.

This case is the county’s 15th case after the individual traveled to a state with a high level of community spread, according to the county’s Public Health Department.

The department says the individual followed all public health precautions and self-quarantined upon return to New York, in accordance to Governor Cuomo’s travel advisory.

Contact tracing for the individual has been completed and no public exposure risks or close contacts were identified.

Schuyler County’s first 14 cases of COVID-19 have all recovered, according to the county.

On Wednesday Steuben County reported two new cases connected to out-of-state travel and Chemung County reported three out of state travel cases.

In the last seven days, 70 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Southern Tier, which consists of eight counties. Those 70 cases is more than twice as many as the week prior and as many as were reported from June 10-23.

Thirty cases were reported from June 24-25, most of which appear to have been in Broome County.

On Tuesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo added eight more states to the New York travel advisory for those whose travelers coming to New York will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nevada

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

The travel advisory quarantine applies to any person that arrives from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.