Schuyler County to distribute COVID rapid tests next week

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Schuyler County is in receipt of an additional allotment of home covid test kits and N-95 masks, both available to the public.
The allotment will be distributed starting Tuesday, Feb. 22, until supplies run out.
The following locations will be distributing the supplies:
- Watkins Glen Post Office during business hours
- Burdett Post Office during buusiness hours
- Montour Falls Post Office during business hours
- Hector Post Office during business hours
- Odessa Post Office during regular bisiness hours
- Beaver Dams Post Office during regular business hours
- Public Libraries will have kits available during regular business hours
- Schuyler County Transit Buses will carry a supply
- Schuyler County Chamber of Commerce during regular business hours
- Security Desk at the Human Services Complec in Montour Falls during regular business hours
To continue the fight against COVID-19 the state COVID test sire in Watkins Glen remains open, to schedule an appointment you can visit their website.