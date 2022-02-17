Schuyler County to distribute COVID rapid tests next week

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Schuyler County is in receipt of an additional allotment of home covid test kits and N-95 masks, both available to the public.

The allotment will be distributed starting Tuesday, Feb. 22, until supplies run out.

The following locations will be distributing the supplies:

  • Watkins Glen Post Office during business hours
  • Burdett Post Office during buusiness hours
  • Montour Falls Post Office during business hours
  • Hector Post Office during business hours
  • Odessa Post Office during regular bisiness hours
  • Beaver Dams Post Office during regular business hours
  • Public Libraries will have kits available during regular business hours
  • Schuyler County Transit Buses will carry a supply
  • Schuyler County Chamber of Commerce during regular business hours
  • Security Desk at the Human Services Complec in Montour Falls during regular business hours

To continue the fight against COVID-19 the state COVID test sire in Watkins Glen remains open, to schedule an appointment you can visit their website.

