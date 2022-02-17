Schuyler County to distribute COVID rapid tests next week

FILE – Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a distribution event, Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio. The Biden administration on Tuesday quietly launched its website for Americans to request free at-home COVID-19 tests, a day before the site was scheduled to launch.The website, COVIDTests.gov, now includes a link for Americans to an order form run by the U.S. Postal Service where Americans can request four at-home tests per residential address. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Schuyler County is in receipt of an additional allotment of home covid test kits and N-95 masks, both available to the public.

The allotment will be distributed starting Tuesday, Feb. 22, until supplies run out.

The following locations will be distributing the supplies:

Watkins Glen Post Office during business hours

Burdett Post Office during buusiness hours

Montour Falls Post Office during business hours

Hector Post Office during business hours

Odessa Post Office during regular bisiness hours

Beaver Dams Post Office during regular business hours

Public Libraries will have kits available during regular business hours

Schuyler County Transit Buses will carry a supply

Schuyler County Chamber of Commerce during regular business hours

Security Desk at the Human Services Complec in Montour Falls during regular business hours

To continue the fight against COVID-19 the state COVID test sire in Watkins Glen remains open, to schedule an appointment you can visit their website.