Scientists are reporting promising results for a new drug to treat COVID-19

CHEMUNG COUNTY, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- The Chemung County Health Department received notification of the death of an individual who was previously reported to have tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was a 70 year old female from the City of Elmira who died while hospitalized.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of one of our community members,” said Public Health Director, Peter Buzzetti. “It is so important for people to continue to stay home and limit contact to minimize the devastating impact of COVID-19. Everyone in the community plays a role. The more people continue to congregate and go out into the community, the worse Chemung will be.”