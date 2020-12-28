Seasonal Flu cases plummet in the Twin Tiers

CORNING, NY (WETM) – With COVID numbers on the rise across the country, and here in the Twin Tiers, the number of Flu cases decreases according to medical professionals.

Andrew Klee, Infection Prevention Associate at Arnot Health said that this trend could be attributed to the precautions put in place to ward off the coronavirus.

“Mask usage, social distancing, and hand hygiene,” said Klee. “We know as we have gone on through the pandemic, it’s been harder for people to adhere to those precautions, it’s kind of the fatigue of the pandemic that’s in there. So as long as people continue to adhere to that throughout the influenza season, I think we will be better off in the long run if we stick to that.”

The peak months for influenza are November, December, and again in February. Klee said that they have only seen a handful of flu cases so far this year, but there is still a potential for a spike.

Klee said that it is not too late to get the flu vaccine, and people must leave a 14-day gap before or after receiving the vaccine for COVID.

“It’s important to keep in mind that the COVID vaccine isn’t readily available, so if you want to get the flu vaccine now, it’s probably better to do that,” Klee said. “Then by the time you can actually get the COVID vaccine, you will already have that 14-day time frame, and then you will be good to go.”