Second case of COVID-19 reported in Bradford County

(WHTM/WETM) — A second case of COVID-19 has been reported in Bradford County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The location, age, gender, and condition of both patients were not disclosed by the department.

These two cases are the only known cases in the Northern Tier.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., March 26, that there are 560 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,687 in 48 counties.

The department also reported five new deaths, bringing the statewide death total to 16. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“Our notable increase in cases over the past few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

Statewide, there are 1,687 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital and state labs. There are 16,441 patients who have tested negative, and 16 total deaths. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide at least through April 6.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has announced since noon, March 25:

Expanded stay-at-home order to include Lehigh and Northampton counties, bringing total counties to 10.

Announced financial assistance for small businesses.

Released business closure order enforcement data from Pennsylvania State Police.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19: