Sens. Schumer and Gillibrand call to resume COVID relief bill negotiations

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — New York Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand are calling on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to resume negotiations on a COVID-19 relief bill.

Both senators say the rising number of COVID-19 cases and the outcome of the presidential election make it imperative that the legislature pass a new relief bill. They say that without federal aid:

State and local governments will have to lay off essential workers

Many citizens will be evicted from their homes

Many small businesses will go under

“We need a large, strong COVID bill to deal with our problems,” Schumer said in New York City. “We have heard for months. Every time we get close to a deal, Senator McConnell says no.”

“I have visited food banks all across this state, and I can tell you, the lines go around the block, whether you’re in the Bronx, or whether you’re in Brooklyn or Queens, Manhattan or Staten Island,” Gillibrand said. “It is necessary that we make sure food relief is part of this next package.”

Democrats have been pushing for a comprehensive multi-trillion-dollar relief bill. Republicans have recently said that the relief needs to be targeted and less expensive.