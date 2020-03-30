1  of  2
Breaking News
13 cases of COVID-19 in Chemung County Seven new cases of COVID-19 in Steuben County
Live Now
White House Coronavirus Task Force gives an update on COVID-19

Seven new cases of COVID-19 in Steuben County, 28 cases confirmed

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has announced seven additional Steuben County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 28 confirmed cases. The individuals are residents of:

· City of Hornell

· Town of Erwin

· Town of Hornellsville (2)

· Town of Urbana

· Village of North Hornell

· Village of Painted Post

Two of the individuals are currently hospitalized, bringing the total number of Steuben County case hospitalizations to six.

The other individuals are currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and is identifying close contacts of the confirmed cases and any exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals are being notified.

The investigations indicate that most of the individuals followed Public Health protocols, limiting known public exposure risks. One individual reported visiting the following location on the same day that symptoms began.

· 3/24/20 Evening – Dollar General in Painted Post

Residents, including those who visited the above location on the day noted, should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

“We’re starting to see people recovering from COVID-19 in Steuben County,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “However, we’re also starting to see some individuals being hospitalized. We need our community to remain dedicated to staying home to save lives.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now