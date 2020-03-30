Seven new cases of COVID-19 in Steuben County, 28 cases confirmed

<!-- The following message will be displayed to users with unsupported browsers: --> Your browser does not support the <code>iframe</code> HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has announced seven additional Steuben County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 28 confirmed cases. The individuals are residents of:

· City of Hornell

· Town of Erwin

· Town of Hornellsville (2)

· Town of Urbana

· Village of North Hornell

· Village of Painted Post

Two of the individuals are currently hospitalized, bringing the total number of Steuben County case hospitalizations to six.

The other individuals are currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and is identifying close contacts of the confirmed cases and any exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals are being notified.

The investigations indicate that most of the individuals followed Public Health protocols, limiting known public exposure risks. One individual reported visiting the following location on the same day that symptoms began.

· 3/24/20 Evening – Dollar General in Painted Post

Residents, including those who visited the above location on the day noted, should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

“We’re starting to see people recovering from COVID-19 in Steuben County,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “However, we’re also starting to see some individuals being hospitalized. We need our community to remain dedicated to staying home to save lives.”