Seven new coronavirus cases confirmed in Warren County

by: Johan Sheridan

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Between Saturday and Sunday, seven individuals tested positive for COVID-19. Warren County Public Health Services reports a total of 17 coronavirus diagnoses since the first case was discovered.

Public Health Services says it has identified everyone exposed to the new cases and arranged for their quarantines.

Of the 17, Public Health Services says three have fully recovered so far and the rest are receiving the medical care they need.

Public Health Services staff have worked around the clock to monitor quarantines, confirm test results, and monitor patient conditions, according to Ryan Moore, the Warren County Administrator.

The County is also asking seasonal residents to call the health department at (518) 761-6580 to discuss local protocols.

