Should masks come off? Local doctors react to mandate lifting

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York joined several other states in dropping their mask mandate for public indoor settings on Thursday. Two months ago, Gov. Hochul announced a new mandate that would apply to businesses amid the omicron surge. The December announcement said businesses needed to require masks unless they instituted a mandatory vaccine requirement.

Thursday marked the first day where masks could come off because case numbers have declined following a COVID-19 peak in early January.

According to the governor, the mask mandate remains in effect for the following:

  • State-regulated health care settings
  • State-regulated adult health care facilities and nursing homes
  • Correctional facilities
  • Schools and childcare centers
  • Homeless shelters
  • Domestic violence shelters
  • Buses, bus stations, trains, train stations, subway, subway stations, planes, and airports

Local medical experts say you should still mask up if you are immunocompromized or if you are in an area where you are unable to social distance.

“If you’re in an area where people are very close together where you might not be able to distance as well. Masking can be beneficial to prevent spread of infection,” Dr. Justin Nistico, Arnot Health infectious disease expert, told 18 News.

