Should you double your mask?

(WETM)- Many new strains of the coronavirus have bee detected. Dr. Fauci, during a today show interview, said that people should start doubling their masks.

18 News went to our local medical experts to see if they agree and why. Dr. Ken J. Herzl-Betz, Chief Medical Officer at arnot health says “double masking means that there’s going to be fewer droplets to get through, and less risk of infection. Masks that are out now, the ones that are recommended, are ones that are at least two layers. And certainly all the medical masks have at least two if not three layers in them, and then putting additional mask on top of that, you know, protects you.”

Americans’ renewed interest in double masking also comes as variants that appear to be more contagious emerge from the U.K., South Africa, Brazil, and California. The U.K. strain has been found here in New York.